Jacobs delivers final State of the County address as mayor

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs delivered her final State of the County address Friday afternoon at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
Jacobs became emotional while discussing the 2016 massacre at Pulse Orlando nightclub.
"As overwhelming as the loss was, the response of our community was equally overwhelming," Jacobs said. "Never would I have imagined the outpouring of love and unity or the depth of our strength and resilience. As a community, we share a commitment to make sure the whole world never forgets our 49 Pulse angels."
Jacobs also discussed the challenges the county faced in the wake of Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma -- one storm bringing thousands of refugees to the region, the other causing damage.
Jacobs didn't discuss her plans to run for Orange County School Board chairman, but she touched on school safety and providing mental health services for children.
She ended her speech saying her time as mayor has been "the privilege of a lifetime."
