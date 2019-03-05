MELBOURNE, Fla. - Rhonda Elkins was standing in front of her home Monday afternoon when Melbourne police say a man stepped out of one car and started shooting into another one a short distance away.
"A car stopped immediately in front of my house and they were shooting at a car behind me," she said. "It was extremely terrifying."
The shootout occured around 3:50 p.m. on University Boulevard near Stone Middle School, bringing a large police presence to the school as students were dismissed.
According to Melbourne police, two people inside the car were hit and drove 1.5 miles away to Palm Bay Magnet High School, where they flagged down a janitor.
Because the high school had dismissed students two hours earlier, the janitor let the two victims onto the campus.
Stone Middle School released students with a heavy law enforcement presence nearby, officials said.
The shooting was not targeting the school or students, school officials said.
