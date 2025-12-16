Drone deliveries are coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Grocery shopping could soon look much different in Orlando. On Tuesday, the city announced that a drone delivery service is expected to be available to residents next year.

“You have just witnessed the first official drone delivery in the City of Orlando,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said at a press conference on Tuesday.

You may be used to seeing cars and trucks bringing packages or groceries to your front door, but what about from the air?

“It’s a new technology that people will need to get used to,” Mayor Dyer said. “We need to educate people so when they see the drone coming into their neighborhood, they know it’s safe and useful for them.”

The city is embracing the future of deliveries with 11-pound drones that fly at 60 miles per hour, 150 feet above the ground. From the order to the front yard, the trip should take about 30 minutes.

Once they reach their destination, the drones will descend to 23 feet and lower the items to the ground.

“The aircraft has a one-way range of about six miles,” Jessie Poole-Strang, the Communications Manager for Wing, said. “So, twelve total there and back. When we plan our flights, it does depend on airspace. No flight is a perfect straight line.”

The drone delivery service, Wing, is partnering with Walmart to bring this service to Orlando in early 2026.

With hundreds of thousands of home deliveries under its belt, Wing said it is the first drone delivery company with the FAA’s approval to get that flight permission.

“When they see our drone in the air, we want them to understand we have FAA approval, we are safe, that is our number one priority, and we’re here to just make their lives better,” Poole-Strang said.

Right now, the drones can carry about two and a half pound orders.

Wing also operates in Dallas and is expanding to Tampa, Houston, Atlanta, and Charlotte. It is also looking into expanding its fleet to bigger drones.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group