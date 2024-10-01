TONIGHT: JD Vance and Tim Walz to face off in vice presidential debate

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV will have live coverage of the first, and possibly only, 2024 vice presidential debate on Tuesday night.

Channel 9 will air ABC’s special debate coverage starting at 8 p.m., and the debate will start at 9 p.m.

The debate comes amid predictions that this year’s presidential election could be the closest election since 1876.

Both Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have been preparing for the debate while also campaigning.

Recent polling shows a majority of voters believe neither Walz nor Vance are qualified to serve as president if needed.

ABC News is reporting that a source with the Walz campaign said they are not convinced anything at Tuesday night’s debate will move the needle when it comes to November’s election.

Channel 9 will have live post-debate coverage on Eyewitness News Tonight.

