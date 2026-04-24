Jeopardy! to Re-Air Saturday Night on Channel 9

, Fla. — Jeopardy episode to re-air Saturday night after 11 p.m. Channel 9 newscast

Viewers who missed Friday’s episode of Jeopardy! will have another chance to watch.

The network says the episode originally scheduled to air Friday will now be rebroadcast Saturday night following the 11 p.m. newscast.

Jeopardy! is scheduled to air at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

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