Jeremiah’s Italian Ice leaps back to the 90s with special February deals

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Ready to travel back to the 90s?

This February, fans of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will hop back in time with a special treat.

The popular frozen dessert brans is celebrating its 28th anniversary and is offering guests weekly deals, Leap Back pricing and community events.

The Leap Back campaign includes a full month of promotions culminating in a Leap Day celebration at all locations, with throwback pricing of $0.96 treats all day long for J-List members to honor the year it all began: 1996, which was another Leap Year.

“This new campaign is an opportunity to share with even more people what sets Jeremiah’s Italian Ice apart: our commitment to providing our guests with a fresh, delicious treat experience served alongside five-star customer service that lights up their day,” said Michael Keller, CEO of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “In a year when we gain a day, we’re taking Leap Day to take a look back at where Jeremiah’s has sprung forth from. Leap by leap, we’ve shared countless moments of joy with our guests through the years and now we’re celebrating in our communities with some froggy fun.”

In celebration of Leap Day, locations across 11 states will be hosting block party-style events on Feb. 29.

In addition to throwback pricing, J-List members who visit a Jeremiah’s location on Leap Day will also have the chance to win retro swag packs or the Grand Prize - ‘Sweet’-Stakes VIP Getaway.

