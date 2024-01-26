BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo welcomed a new species to its Expedition Africa area earlier this week.

George the okapi is currently acclimating in a behind-the-scenes space as he gets to know his new home and animal care team, zoo officials said.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

George’s move is a part of the Species Survival Plan and came to the Brevard Zoo from a fellow facility accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The goal of the SSP program is to ensure healthy, genetically diverse animal populations within AZA-accredited facilities and protect vulnerable species.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 George the Okapi Brevard Zoo welcomes new endangered species to its Expedition Africa

According to a news release, while there aren’t plans to pair the 1½-year-old with a female okapi now, moving him to our zoo gives his mom the space to possibly breed again.

Okapi George was named after the late Dr. George Rabb, a longtime director of Brookfield Zoo, who worked to better understand and protect several species, including okapi.

Read: Daylight saving time 2024: When do we change our clocks and spring forward?

Okapi are considered endangered due to threats from hunting and the continued loss of this habitat. This species is illusive in their natural range – helped along by their coloring.

The indigenous people of the Ituri Forest knew of okapis, this species was considered a myth by Western scientists until 1901.

Photos: Yelp names Top 100 US Restaurants for 2024

Want to help okapi in their natural range? By recycling electronics, we help animals like okapi by reducing the need to mine minerals in and around their native range. You can bring in your old smartphones, tablets, handheld gaming devices, digital cameras, chargers, headphones and other small electronics to the zoo for reclamation through our Eco-Cell program! The electronics drop-off box is located to the left of the Zoo ticket booth just outside of the Guest Services office.

Brevard Zoo welcomes new endangered species to its Expedition Africa Brevard Zoo welcomes new endangered species to its Expedition Africa (Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Read: NASA ends Mars helicopter ‘Ingenuity’ mission after 72 historic flights

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group