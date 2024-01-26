NASA ends Mars helicopter ‘Ingenuity’ mission after 72 historic flights

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After completing 72 historic flights over three years, NASA’s “Ingenuity” helicopter mission has ended on Mars.

The aircraft carried out its final flight on Jan. 18.

Imagery and data returned to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, revealed that one or more of the chopper’s rotor blades were damaged during its final landing.

The NASA team then determined that the helicopter was no longer able to fly.

Flight 72. That’s the final flight for our Ingenuity #MarsHelicopter.



Ingenuity was part of the Mars 2020 mission that launched from Florida’s Space Coast on July 20, 2020.

The small experimental aircraft was only designed for five flights.

It logged more than two hours of total flight time in the sky above the Martian surface.

“The historic journey of Ingenuity, the first aircraft on another planet, has come to end,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “That remarkable helicopter flew higher and farther than we ever imagined and helped NASA do what we do best – make the impossible, possible. Through missions like Ingenuity, NASA is paving the way for future flight in our solar system and smarter, safer human exploration to Mars and beyond.”

