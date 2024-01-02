NASA records massive solar flare on New Year’s Eve

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Last year ended with an incredible light show from space.

However, it wasn’t visible to most of us.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured spectacular images of a strong solar flare erupting from the Sun.

The coronal mass ejection happened Sunday afternoon.

NASA released images of the event that shows a mix of yellow, orange, brown, and black colors.

One of the images shows a bright white flash on the left side of the photo.

NASA says a powerful solar flare like this could potentially damage satellites and other electrical systems on Earth is that happens while facing our planet.

