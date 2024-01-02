NASA, ULA prepare for debut launch of Vulcan rocket from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews on Florida’s Space Coast are gearing up for the launch of a test rocket by the United Launch Alliance.

We’re less than a week away from the first Vulcan rocket will lift off carrying two payloads.

The launch is set for 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 8.

The first is the Peregrine lunar lander which will eventually be used as part of NASA’s commercial moon service.

The second is a deep space voyager mission known as the Enterprise flight.

