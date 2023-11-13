NASA Launches its first on demand streaming service, updated app with original content

ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA is now offering a new on-demand streaming service and upgraded app that will offer no cost, ad-free streaming service featuring live coverage and original video series.

These new digital platforms will usher in a new world of original content from the space agency for the benefit of all, according to a news release.

These new digital platforms are the landing place of original video series, live launch coverage, kids’ content, Spanish-language programming, and the latest news as NASA continues to improve life on Earth through innovation, exploration, and discovery.

“NASA is a leader in the federal government for creating inspirational content that meets people where they are,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. “I am excited we have created a powerful trifecta with the recently revamped NASA website, the launch of NASA+, and the updated NASA App that showcases the many benefits our data can have for all humanity.”

Earlier this year, NASA launched its revamped nasa.gov and science.nasa.gov websites, creating a new homebase for research, climate data, Artemis information, and more.

“NASA’s new streaming platform and app are where the world can join us as we explore the unknown,” said Marc Etkind, associate administrator, Office of Communications, NASA Headquarters. “NASA is the catalyst behind some of humanity’s greatest stories; and now, with our new digital presence, everyone will have access to these stories 24/7.”

Beginning today, everyone can enjoy original NASA+ content, including:

A documentary series following each image from the James Webb Space Telescope, as well as a second series highlighting the world’s most powerful space telescope from lab to launch.

Animated children shows about the planets, mysteries of the universe, and intergalactic worlds

A series telling the personal stories of Black NASA astronauts.

A series that takes viewers behind-the-scenes as a group of scientists work to return America’s first asteroid sample.

Ultra-high-definition visuals of the cosmos set to a spaced-out soundtrack.

Spanish-language content, including a series highlighting Hispanic and Latino NASA employees, climate content for kids, and more.

NASA+ also will stream live event coverage, where people everywhere can watch in real-time as the agency launches science experiments and astronauts to space, and ultimately, the first woman and person of color to the Moon.

