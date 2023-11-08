New resort, experiences coming to Legoland Florida Resort next year

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A new resort and new experiences are coming to Legoland Florida Resort next year.

On Wednesday, Legoland officials announced a breakdown of what guests can expect in 2024.

Starting off in January, NINJAGO Weekends will return on select dates from Jan. 20 to Feb. 19.

“Unleash your inner ninja and master the elemental powers with action-packed entertainment and activities,” officials said.

Then, the LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience is scheduled to open in the spring.

At the attraction, officials said you can, “Fuel your creativity with a life-sized LEGO Ferrari, and test your own LEGO Ferrari race car creation in this new interactive experience.”

And finally, to cap off the year in the fall, Legoland officials said Seal Life Florida Resort will open.

“It’s shore to be an amazing, close-up experience of stunning marine life, interactive exhibits, and oceanic exploration,” officials said.

