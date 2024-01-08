Jetblue expands its presence in Florida with new low fare service to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — JetBlue announced on Jan. 4 it has officially launched service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Tallahassee International Airport (TLH).

JetBlue’s new intrastate service will operate daily, introducing the airline’s award-winning service, low fares and a better travel option for customers on a route with limited competition.

“We are thrilled to introduce much needed competition and relief to a route that has suffered from high fares for decades,” said Robert Land, head of government affairs and associate general counsel of JetBlue. “This new route further demonstrates our commitment to the Sunshine state and to providing low fares, great service and connectivity to customers in Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee and beyond.”

In Florida, JetBlue currently offers service in its focus cities of Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, as well as in Miami, West Palm Beach, Key West, Jacksonville, Fort Myers, Sarasota/Bradenton and Tampa.

Within the state, JetBlue currently offers flights from Fort Lauderdale to Jacksonville.

With the Tallahassee service starting, JetBlue will now serve over 40 destinations from Fort Lauderdale.

