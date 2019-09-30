Jewelry store offers one-stop wedding, years after couple marries at Florida Mall shop

ORLANDO, Fla. - You’ve heard of one-stop shopping, but have you ever heard of a one-stop wedding at a jewelry store?
Helzberg Diamonds, a Kansas City, Missouri-based jewelry retailer, will offer a service starting Oct. 2, giving couples who buy wedding rings at any of its 216 stores nationwide a chance to get married by sales associates who were ordained as “Universal Life ministers,” according to the NY Times.
Beryl Raff, the chief executive and chairwoman of Helzberg, said couples wanting to get married need to produce their marriage license.
Couples have been married at various Helzberg locations around the country. Five years ago, a couple from England on vacation in Orlando were married at a store in the Florida Mall after they walked in with an officiant and their marriage license.
Helzberg told the NY Times it plans to have most of its 1,700 associates ordained through the Universal Life Church.
Also, because Universal Life ministry is not recognized in some parts of country, the company told the NY Times it had secured a “third-party officiant” to marry in those locations.
(Information provided by the NY Times)
