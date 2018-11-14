Join Martie Salt & Jorge Estevez for the WFTV Holiday Spectacular!

ORLANDO, Fla. - You watch out, you better not cry...
You better not pout, Martie and Jorge will tell you why...
WFTV Channel 9 & Goodwill will present the 2018 Holiday Spectacular this Sunday, Nov. 18 to officially kick off the season for Toys For Tots.
Channel 9 anchors Martie Salt and Jorge Estevez will host the event along with News 96.5 WDBO anchor Joe Kelley.
Special guest appearances include the Orlando Gay Chorus, the Westbrook Dance Academy, local band Plena Mar Latino, and of course -- the man himself -- Santa Claus.
Jorge, Martie, and our partners at Goodwill Industries of Central Florida will also show you how to dress for that holiday party without blowing your holiday budget.
Watch the event LIVE Sunday, Nov. 18 at 6:45 p.m. on the WFTV Channel 9 Facebook page.
Click here to donate to Toys For Tots of Central Florida
