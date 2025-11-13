Jordan Davis to play postgame concert after 80th Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Country music superstar Jordan Davis will perform a full New Year’s Eve concert following the 80th Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl will be played on December 31 at 3:00 on WFTV and the concert will follow.

Game tickets include admission to the postgame concert. Citrus Bowl ticketholders will also have the opportunity to purchase Corona Sunbrew Field Passes for the postgame concert, while supplies last.

“For eight decades, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl has been a celebration of football, our community and the fans who bring this incredible annual event to life,” said FCS CEO Steve Hogan. “Jordan Davis is one of the biggest names in country music, and having him help us ring in the New Year following another massive SEC-Big Ten showdown will make this year’s 80th game one to remember.”

“There’s no better way to close out the year than with college football and live country music,” Davis said. “I can’t wait to celebrate with the fans in Orlando.”

