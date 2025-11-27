Judge denies gag order in case that uncovers new details in cruise homicide

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County judge today denied a motion for a gag order in a family court case that unexpectedly revealed new details about a cruise ship death.

Anna Kepner of Titusville died while on a family vacation out of Miami, and her death was ruled a homicide. Documents filed in the unrelated family court case revealed that the FBI told family members her stepbrother was a suspect.

The judge denied the request from her stepmother, who asked to bar other family members from talking about the case and to block media access, calling the motion ‘facially insufficient’.

