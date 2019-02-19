0 Judge orders men accused of killing Lake County woman, 92, to remain jailed

A judge on Saturday morning ordered two men accused of killing a 92-year old Lake County woman to remain jailed.

Krystopher Laws, 21, and Joshua McClellan, 19, were quiet when they faced a judge on first-degree murder and robbery home invasion charges.

“Anything you say can be used against you in a court of law,” the judge told the men.

While Lake County deputies booked the men into the Lake County Jail Friday evening, McClellan stopped to speak with a group of reporters.

He was difficult to understand through his sobbing, but he said he knew the slain woman, Rubye Harrison James, and said she hired him to mow her lawn.

“All y’all know I loved that woman,” McClellan said.

McClellan told reporters that he stole James’ car and took it for a joyride while searching empty vehicles for money to buy pot.

"I just popped it open, and it worked,” McClellan said. “So then I just took it for a drive.”

Investigators said they found the James’ body Wednesday buried in a shallow grave near Crosby Street and Snow Place in Leesburg, where they found James’ abandoned car.

Laws also asked to speak with reporters Friday evening after deputies booked him into the jail.

He kept his head down and said he didn't kill James.

The woman’s son, Wayne Solomon, told Channel 9 Thursday that he fears his mother's generous and trusting nature might have led to her death.

Solomon said she would hire and feed strangers to help around her house.

"This lady lived alone at 92 years old,” said Lt. John Herrell of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. “A woman of very strong faith. A very good person, from everything I heard.”

