Judge sets bond for Marion County woman accused of killing neighbor at $154K

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County woman, who deputies say shot and killed a mother of four, can bond out of jail.

A judge set bond for Susan Lorincz, 58 at $154,000 during a hearing on Friday.

Lorincz is facing a manslaughter charge for shooting her neighbor, Ajike Owens, following a disagreement over where Owens’ children were playing.

The decision to set bond came a day after deputies released recordings of 911 calls that Lorincz made after shooting her neighbor through a door.

Deputies said Owens had knocked on Lorincz’s front door to defend her children, who were playing outside when Lorincz allegedly threw things at them last Friday.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Lorincz said in the 911 call. “I just grabbed my gun and shot at the door! I thought she was gonna kill me.”

The attorney for Owens’ family said they were unsatisfied that a bond was set and on the current charge Lorincz is facing, calling for the charge to be upgraded to second-degree murder.

Owens’ family will spend the weekend preparing for Owens’ funeral on Monday. Civil rights leader Al Sharpton is expected to give the eulogy. Attorney Benjamin Crump is also set to rally again for a national call to action.

