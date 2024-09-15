K9s United: New Florida license plates will help support police dogs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida residents have a new way to support a group that helps police K-9s receive more training and equipment.

“K9s United” is about halfway to its pre-sale goal to produce specialty license plates.

$75,000 of the proceeds will go towards funding the crime-fighting dogs every year.

“If you love law enforcement K-9 and you value what they do in your community, this is great to show your support and say that you stand united in supporting what they do,” said Debbie Johnson with K9s United.

The tags cost $33 and can be ordered at the DMV or the organization’s website.

