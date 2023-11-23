Kissimmee man arrested after wrong-way crash near Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Kissimmee man was arrested Thursday, accused of causing a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on SR-589 in Hillsborough County, just to the south of SR-568.

READ: Questions over finances remain as onePULSE Foundation moves to dissolve organization

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Ramon Rivera, from Kissimmee, was driving an Infiniti Q50 southbound in the northbound travel lanes of SR-589 when an Acura TL that was headed northbound collided with Rivera’s car nearly head-on.

See a map of the area below:

A man and woman in their 20s from Trinity were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

READ: ULA begins final preparations for inaugural launch of new Vulcan Centaur rocket

Troopers say Rivera also suffered injuries described as “minor” and was later arrested by FHP for driving under the influence involving serious injury.

FHP’s investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group