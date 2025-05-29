Kissimmee police chief says man shot by officers had BB gun, not rifle

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee Police Charles Broadway gave new information on Thursday afternoon’s officer-involved shooting.

It happened during a call about someone with a rifle in the 4300 block of West Vine Street.

Broadway said responding officers encountered a man who had what appeared to be a rifle. He said the officers told him several times to drop it, but he pointed it at the officers instead.

The chief said the officers then shot the man, then rendered aid until he was taken to a hospital. He said that man is now in stable condition.

“I can also tell you an early review of the evidence found the rifle to be a BB gun that resembled a realistic-looking rifle,” Broadway said.

Per protocol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and state attorney’s office will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The chief said the body camera video will be released after the investigation.

