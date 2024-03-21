Happening today: Kissimmee police to give update on investigation into Madeline Soto’s death

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Nearly a month after the initial disappearance of Madeline Soto, the Kissimmee Police Department plans to go over the timeline of her disappearance leading up to her death Thursday.

Kissimmee police are planning to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

The 13-year-old’s body was discovered in a wooded area in St. Cloud last month, and still no one has been charged with her murder.

Read: Madeline Soto: Story Jennifer Soto gave law enforcement doesn’t line up with what investigators know

The prime suspect in the case, Stephan Sterns, was the last person to see her alive and has been locked up inside an Osceola County jail.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 33 Madeline Soto: Search for missing girl enters 5th day in Orange County

He has been charged with 60 counts of child sex crimes after evidence was found on his cell phone during an investigation of the family of Madeline, police said.

Read: Madeline Soto case: Stephan Sterns faces 60 new charges

Madeline was reported missing by her mother in late February after she never made it to Hunter’s Creek Middle School.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the news conference and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Read: Madeline Soto: A timeline of her disappearance & death

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group