Kissimmee teens run over by Volusia Beach Safety sergeant driving on Daytona Beach, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are investigating after two 18-year-olds were run over while lying in the sand at Daytona Beach.

Officials said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Two women, both from Kissimmee, were accidentally struck by a Volusia Beach Safety sergeant driving west of the emergency lane in the 400 block North, Daytona Beach, officials said.

Read: Volusia County deputies release crime numbers from Memorial Day weekend

Volusia County Beach Safety said its sergeant was cited for careless driving, and disciplinary action will be determined after a review.

The Kissimmee women were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Read: Volusia County sheriff says road rage is behind this weekend’s shooting

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group