Volusia County sheriff says road rage is behind this weekend’s shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a couple and three young children managed to escape serious injury when two suspects riddled their SUV with bullets.

The incident happened on Saturday while the couple was driving on State Road 46 near the Volusia - Brevard County line.

Deputies say the suspects, who were towing a boat, were tailgating the SUV.

The Sheriff’s Office said once the suspects finally passed the SUV in their truck, they cut off the SUV, got out of their vehicle, and opened fire.

Read: Deputies investigate an officer-involved shooting in Holly Hill

“The side window gets blown out for shot number ten and nobody gets hit,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “So, you talk about people having an angel sitting on their shoulder.”

The suspects were located in Brevard County.

A handgun was also found near the area where the suspects were taken into custody.

Read: Immigrant mother speaks out after man accused of sexually assaulting her daughter was arrested

Now, 45-year-old Chad Morrow and 52-year-old Chad McAninch are facing charges of aggravated battery and attempted murder.

They’re being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail until they can be transported to Volusia County.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group