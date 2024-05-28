Deputies investigation officer-involved shooting in Holly Hills

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Law enforcement is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Holly Hill, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Holly Hill officers responded to 467 Ridgewood Avenue for a man who was having a violent episode, armed himself with a steak knife and was threatening to harm himself and others.

The person who called 911 stated that the subject had threatened to kill her in the past and was about to go outside and stab a female victim.

“A responding HHPD officer reported having the subject at gunpoint at about 5:26 p.m., and reported shots fired moments later,” according to the VCSO.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

Deputies said the will release more information as the investigation continues.

Channel 9 has a crew on the way to the scene.

