Central Florida deputies release new facial reconstruction in 44-year-old cold case

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — On May 28, 1980, skeletal remains were located wrapped in carpet in a concrete drainage pipe on the side of State Road 11, west of Bunnell.

The 44-year-old cold case of this unidentified male remains the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s oldest unsolved case.

The victim has never been identified, but DNA processing within the last year has revealed that the victim’s biogeographical admixture was mostly of African origin with a smaller percentage of European origin, according to a news release.

Additionally, a new facial reconstruction was created using the victim’s skull and DNA data.

Detectives with the Cold Case Unit continue to investigate this homicide, for more information or to provide a tip or photo, CLICK HERE.

