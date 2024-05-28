Rain chances increase as temperatures stay hot Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot, with a better chance of seeing rain and storms on Tuesday.
Our area will have a 40% chance of seeing rain and scattered storms.
The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 95 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
We will continue to see highs in the mid-90s for the rest of the week.
Rain chances will be lower on Wednesday and Thursday before jumping back up on Friday.
Tropics are thankfully quiet as we prepare for the start of hurricane season on Saturday.
