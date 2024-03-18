Kissimmee wants downtown former Coca-Cola plant redeveloped

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee company is seeking economic incentives to redevelop a downtown property that formerly housed part of a Coca-Cola bottling plant into a $1.1 million, 21,300-square-foot project dubbed Violet’s Garage that will include retail, restaurant and other uses.

100 Honeymoons LLC is requesting $90,945 from the downtown Kissimmee community redevelopment agency’s Pioneer Project Incentive Program agreement tied to the planned redevelopment at 14 W. Neptune Ave. City commissioners will vote on the incentives during their March 19 meeting.

The company — owned by husband-and-wife duo Tom and Christi Kapp — bought the 0.49-acre property for $525,000 in 2020.

