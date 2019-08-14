Watch: Kittens rescued from storm drain outside Marion County elementary school

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Four kittens have fur-ever homes after they were rescued from a storm drain Tuesday outside a Marion County elementary school.
The kittens were soaking wet and hardly able to meow when school resource Officer Chuck Etheredge and staff members from Fessenden Elementary School found them.
“This one’s tired. That’s the feisty one there,” Etheredge is heard saying in the video. (Watch below)
They were able to pull the kitties one by one out of the drain, even catching the “feisty one.”
In the spirit of the school’s theme for the year, “superheroes,” two male black kittens were named Thor and Loki. A female orange kitten was named Captain America. The three kitty superheroes were adopted one of the school’s teachers.
The fourth kitty, a girl, was adopted by Etheredge, but no name was given.
