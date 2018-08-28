Knife-wielding man stabs victim, steals pants, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was stabbed in Daytona Beach and the culprit stole his pants, police said.
Police said they are searching for David Baker. They believe he stabbed Stanley Gaddy and stole his pants just before 1 p.m. Sunday on Jesse Street and Magnolia Avenue.
Gaddy's condition has not been released.
Baker is armed with a knife and is known to carry a firearm, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call Daytona Beach police at 386-671-5200.
Daytona PD is looking for David Baker. Officers say he stabbed a man and stole his pants on Sunday pic.twitter.com/r9mKUTPYwK— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) August 28, 2018
