0 Knight Nation shows up strong for UCF's 'GameDay' debut

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Saturday is a historic day for the nation's largest university as it made its debut on ESPN's "College GameDay."

An estimated 20,000 fans filled the University of Central Florida's sprawling Memory Mall to witness the live three-hour broadcast in person.

"I'm stoked," UCF fan Caroline Klaffer said. "I got my sign ready. It's going to be a long day, but it's worth it all, because I'll never be able to do it again."

Corso suited up for his UCF pick 😂 pic.twitter.com/tFaWKeoRr2 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 17, 2018

Famous for presenting paternity test results, talk show host and guest picker Maury Povich appeared on Saturday's program with an envelope and said, "UCF: You are the winner!"

The show culminated with Orlando native and Lake Mary resident Lee Corso -- who typically puts on a mascot costume head to reveal his prediction for a game's winner -- donning the full Knightro mascot costume.

Read: Excitement, security measures ramp up for UCF's 'College GameDay' debut

Corso shouted, "Go Knights! Go Knights! Go Knights!" as black curtains surrounding a stage were dropped, revealing his pick. The crowd roared with cheers and applause.

"I think this could really open up some eyes and give people an opportunity to have a good look at UCF and what (it has) been able to build here," ESPN commentator Rece Davis said.

UCF and the University of Cincinnati are Top 25 teams eager to show college football fans what they and the American Athletic Conference are all about.

The undefeated, 11th-ranked Knights and the once-beaten No. 24 Bearcats take a shot at stating their case Saturday in a prime-time, nationally televised matchup with league championship implications.

Sports anchors Christian Bruey and Joe Kepner will begin live pregame coverage at 7 p.m. on WFTV Channel 9. The game will kick off at Spectrum Stadium at 8 p.m.

#UCF Football is in Prime Time TONIGHT on #wftv. It all starts with a Special Edition of Eyewitness News and Pre-game Coverage at 7pm followed by the kick-off at 8pm against Cincinnati. @CBrueyWFTV @JKepnerWFTV @ESPNOrlando @UCF_Football @UCFKnights pic.twitter.com/TflMpLz4QF — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) November 17, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.