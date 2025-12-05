Kroger to pay Lake County $460K after announcing Groveland facility closure

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Kroger has signed a termination agreement with Lake County, Florida, requiring the company to reimburse the county $460,714.53 by Dec. 31.

The agreement follows Kroger’s announcement to close its Groveland distribution facility on Feb. 1, 2026, which will result in the elimination of over 900 jobs.

Kroger will not meet its 10-year operating commitment, which began in 2022, prompting the county to initiate a termination agreement.

Once the funds are returned, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners will decide how they will be used. However, no specific plans have been announced yet.

Ocado operates at the Groveland facility and is reviewing a termination agreement.

Lake County has stated that it has no further comment at this time regarding the termination agreement or the closure of Kroger’s facility.

