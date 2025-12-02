Lake County moves to aid workers after Kroger closure cuts 1,000 jobs

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The fallout continues after Kroger’s decision to shut down its Groveland distribution center.

Lake County plans to redirect $400,000 to assist workers affected by the loss of around 1,000 local jobs.

Lake County and the city of Groveland had previously provided incentives to Kroger to support the distribution center’s operations.

Leaders are now planning to vote on reallocating the funding to CareerSource.

Leaders said they are also considering legal action to recover some of the incentives provided to Kroger, as the company had met all targets until the closure was announced.

