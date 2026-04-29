Orange County school district eyes vans to cut costs, ease bus driver shortage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District board met on Tuesday to discuss additional cost-cutting measures, including potentially using smaller vehicles like vans for student transportation.

The district is grappling with budget constraints driven by declining student enrollment.

The move to add vans to its transportation fleet could address current staffing challenges.

The board indicated that using vans would attract more drivers because a specialized license would not be required for these smaller vehicles.

The district has already implemented significant budget reductions this year.

These include the elimination of 200 positions across the district.

Additionally, the Orange County School District cancelled a mental health program this year as part of its ongoing efforts to manage its budget.

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