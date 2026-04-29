Flagler County student accused of school shooting threat in group chat

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old Flagler Palm Coast High School student was arrested and is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot up his school through Snapchat.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat, which was communicated in a group chat.

The messages included warnings for students not to attend school.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the messages investigators say the teen sent.

According to investigators, the messages stated, “Everybody would get shot,” “Don’t go to school tomorrow,” and then, “I’m joking.”

The 14-year-old is charged with making a written threat to kill.

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