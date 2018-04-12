0 Lake County deputies arrest man accused of abducting Orlando woman

Lake County Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a Citrus County man they believe is responsible for the abduction of an Orlando woman last week.

On April 3, deputies were called to Triple E Road in Clermont for a report of a woman who was running and appeared to be in need of help.

The woman said she had been abducted by an unknown Hispanic male, but was able to flee.

The victim was able to give detectives a description of the suspect's car. Deputies said a car matching that description was captured on a Florida Department of Transportation camera on the Florida Turnpike during the time frame of the alleged abduction.

This video helped detectives identify the registered owner of the car as 41-year-old Axel Rivera-Pagan of Homosassa.

The victim identified Rivera-Pagan in a photo lineup, deputies said. Rivera-Pagan also resembled the composite sketch the victim helped create early on in the investigation, deputies said.

Rivera-Pagan was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Office at Red Lobster in Spring Hill, where he was employed. He was taken to the Hernando County Jail.

Detectives said they are working with crime scene investigators to collect evidence from his car.

No other details were released.



