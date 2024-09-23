Lake County man accused of helping girlfriend kill his daughter due in court Monday

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An arraignment is scheduled for a Lake County man accused of helping his girlfriend kill his daughter.

Back in August, investigators say Lojuan Sessions and Tyshael Elise-Martin tortured the 9-year-old girl to death.

Investigators say it happened at their home in Monteverde.

Watch: ‘I’m fixin’ to kill her’: Lake County woman charged in death of boyfriend’s 9-year-old daughter

Deputies say the moments leading up to her death were recorded on a cell phone.

Sessions pleaded not guilty earlier this month.

Read: Father of 9-year-old tortured to death charged with manslaughter

Channel 9 will monitor what happens in court and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

