Lake County non-profit organization plans community baby shower

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — A non-profit organization in The Villages is organizing what they’re calling the community’s largest baby shower.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Parady Cares Foundation describes its mission as serving the less fortunate children, veterans, seniors, and people with special needs in their community.

To that point, they’re busy planning their 6th annual community baby shower supporting young mothers and families in need.

READ: GOAA leadership speaks at UCF commencement ceremony

Several truckloads of essential items will be delivered for young families considered “at risk,” including diapers, car seats, strollers, formula, bibs, blankets and more.

Four different organizations that support young mothers and families in need will also be on hand to offer help.

Parady Cares Foundation founder Greg Parady says the event was inspired by his wife, Jenni, when she was pregnant with their third child.

READ: New program offers improved access to counseling for crime victims in Orange County

Organizers are calling this year’s event their largest community baby shower yet, with tens of thousands of dollars in contributions up for grabs.

The Parady Financial 6th annual community baby shower runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th, at the Colony Professional Plaza at 340 Heald Way, Suite 226, in The Villages.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group