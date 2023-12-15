Lake County schools start work on Minneola relief school

MINNEOLA, Fla. — A new relief school will soon ease student overcrowding in south Lake County.

The Lake County School District broke ground today at the future site in Minneola near Keystone Pass and Gold Dust Drive.

The school will be for kindergarten through eighth grades.

It will serve about 1,200 students feeding into Lake Minneola High School.

The school is yet to be named but is expected to open in the fall of 2025.

AdventHealth also broke ground this week on a new hospital less than a mile away from the site of the new school.

