Alzheimer’s Association in Florida raises thousands at Walk to End Alzheimer’s

LEESBURG, Fla. — Thousands of Floridians gathered in Orlando and Leesburg on Saturday morning for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising over $500,000 to support Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Leesburg's Walk to End Alzheimer's Thousands of Floridians gathered in Orlando and Leesburg, raising over $500,000 to support Alzheimer's care, support and research.

The event at Lake Eola Park in Orlando and Ski Beach Park in Leesburg gathered families to honor loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia. Florida, second in the nation for Alzheimer’s residents, makes the event especially meaningful.

Participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised funds for care, support, and research, highlighting their importance, especially as new FDA-approved treatments offer hope by slowing disease progression.

For those interested in participating in future events, information on upcoming walks can be found here.

