Clermont arrest: Man found asleep in stolen truck with loaded gun and cocaine

CLERMONT, Fla. — A man with multiple felony convictions was arrested in Clermont on March 13, after officers found him asleep in a stolen truck containing a loaded firearm and cocaine. Russell Spurlin was taken into custody at a residence following a report of a stolen white Dodge Ram.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from an Enterprise rental location in Osceola County. Spurlin was arrested for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon after police confirmed the vehicle’s status and searched inside.

Upon arriving at the scene, police say that they located the truck and found Spurlin asleep inside the vehicle.

During an inventory search of the Dodge Ram, officers found a loaded firearm. The weapon was concealed inside a tennis racket cover near the spot where Spurlin was seated.

A further search of Spurlin’s person uncovered a quantity of cocaine.

Authorities also verified that Spurlin had a criminal record, which included multiple prior felony convictions.

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