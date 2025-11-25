Vehicle crashes into the Lake County Tax Collector’s Office prompting evacuation

CLERMONT, Fla. — A vehicle crashed into the Lake County Tax Collector’s Office, prompting an evacuation of the building for safety reasons.

The office has been closed as officials evaluate the building’s structural integrity after the crash.

We will update you as soon as more info is available. The Lake County Tax Collector’s Office remains closed until officials confirm the building’s safety after the crash.

