Lake County

Vehicle crashes into the Lake County Tax Collector’s Office prompting evacuation

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Police lights Police lights daytime (Nick Papantonis/WFTV)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

CLERMONT, Fla. — A vehicle crashed into the Lake County Tax Collector’s Office, prompting an evacuation of the building for safety reasons.

The office has been closed as officials evaluate the building’s structural integrity after the crash.

We will update you as soon as more info is available. The Lake County Tax Collector’s Office remains closed until officials confirm the building’s safety after the crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read