Lake Mary Little League champs visit Tampa Bay Rays

TAMPA, Fla. — It was an exciting weekend for some local sports champions.

The Little League World Series champions, the Lake Mary All-Stars, spent their weekend in Tampa.

They got to spend time with Tampa Bay Rays players and got a special tour of Tropicana Field.

Read: Lake Mary Little League wins the Little League World Series in dramatic fashion

“Little League World Series champs in the building! Our guys had a great time showing the Lake Mary Little League players around Tropicana Field,” the Tampa Bay Rays shared on social media.

The local Little Leagues won the World Series Championships last month.

Read: Lake Mary Little League goes to Disney World to celebrate

The team was also invited to Walt Disney World and they were celebrated during a large hometown parade.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group