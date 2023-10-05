Lake Minneola High School student killed by school bus honored on 18th birthday

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Family, friends, and classmates of Sherman Vannoy honored his birthday by wearing purple on Thursday.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Minneola High School Senior would have been 18 but tragically died Monday morning while on his way to school.

Outside of Vannoy’s girlfriend’s family home was a sign that read ‘Happy Birthday Sherman’.

READ: 7-year-old dies in Apopka crash involving fleeing car burglary suspect

Thursday night, dozens of people plan to gather around the sign for a candlelight vigil in honor of Vannoy.

Those close to Vannoy described him as a funny person who was loved by all.

“My heart goes out to his family because I know this is such a tragedy for them and very unexpected for such a good kid,” said Jadelly Rivera, mother of Sherman Vannoy’s girlfriend.

READ: Deputies: Orlando man charged with attempted murder for shooting at ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Rivera said celebrating Vannoy’s birthday was the plan before the tragedy. It’s something they will continue to do in his honor.

“I figured since it’s his birthday let’s take that happiness and that joy that he bought and let’s hold on to it and let’s cherish it and let’s honor him,” said Rivera.

Vannoy was killed by a Lake County School bus Monday while he was riding his bike to Lake Minneola High School.

READ: Osceola County School Board member charged; accused of serving teen alcohol, forcibly kissing her

The district said the 78-year-old bus driver has been put on leave and will no longer drive busses for the district.

FHP said it’s still an active traffic homicide investigation.

Vannoy’s vigil will be in Lake County at 8:15 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group