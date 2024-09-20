Lake Minneola High student named to USA All Academic and FSLCA All State lacrosse teams

MINNEOLA, Fla. — Lake Minneola senior lacrosse player Gannon Johnson was selected to the 2024 USA Lacrosse All-Academic Team and the 2024 Florida State Lacrosse Coaches Association (FSLCA) All-State Lacrosse Team.

Gannon had a stellar junior season, leading the Lake Minneola Hawks to an 11-5 record and making the playoffs.

Gannon finished the season with 50 goals and 45 assists for a total of 95 points.

Gannon was able to achieve all his athletic accomplishments while maintaining a 4.23 GPA.

“Gannon’s selections to the 2024 USA Lacrosse All-Academic Team and the 2024 FSLCA All-State Lacrosse Team are well-deserved recognition of his talent and dedication on and off the field,” said Kyle Johnson, head coach of the Lake Minneola Hawks. “His competitive spirit and skill were instrumental in our team’s success in the 2024 season, and he continues to set an outstanding example for his teammates and future Hawks.”

