Tropical disturbance to slowly develop in Caribbean over weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a tropical disturbance that could develop in the Caribbean this weekend.

The system is forecast to lift into the Gulf eventually.

There is no telling where the storm will go at this point.

The European model brings the area into the Western Gulf.

The American model brings the area into the Central Gulf, then back toward the Panhandle of Florida.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the system and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

