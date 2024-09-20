New family-friendly Artic attraction set to open at SeaWorld in Spring 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando announces its latest groundbreaking attraction - the world’s first-of-its-kind Arctic flying theater.

During this this new experience guest will soar over icy landscapes, dive beneath frozen waters and come face-to-face with some of the planet’s most magnificent creatures.

From majestic beluga whales to awe-inspiring orcas and walruses, this adventure puts riders right in the middle of the action, according to a press release.

Set to open in Spring 2025 riders will embark on this 4:30 minute journey within one of two of the attraction’s immersive multi-level theaters, each accommodating 30 guests.

Guests will experience the Arctic as if they were truly there, witnessing jaw-dropping visuals both in the air and underwater, including the stunning Aurora Borealis and remote, untouched areas of the Arctic.

This new indoor attraction features custom filming equipment specifically created for this project, allowing the production team to film in some of the most remote parts of the Arctic, capturing its diverse environment in stunning detail.

“We are thrilled to introduce this first-of-its-kind attraction to SeaWorld Orlando,” said Jon Peterson, President of SeaWorld Orlando. “This indoor immersive flying theater experience reinforces our commitment to education, animal care and research. As guests disembark from the attraction, they’ll find themselves in the awe-inspiring wonder of one of the world’s most remote places, face-to-face with some of those very animals found within the Arctic such as beluga whales, walruses and more. By bringing the wonders of the Arctic to life, we are offering guests an unparalleled and immersive experience that will create lasting memories for people of all ages.”

This attraction emphasizes SeaWorld Orlando’s commitment to blending education with entertainment, offering guests a comprehensive view of the Arctic’s vast and varied ecosystem, the press release added.

