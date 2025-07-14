Man accused of killing teen boyfriend during argument at Marion County gas station

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say killed his boyfriend at a gas station in May.

The victim, 17-year-old Nosiah Santos, was fatally shot on May 30 at the Petro gas station at Highway 318 and Interstate 75. Deputies now say he was killed during an argument with Henry Jonathan Valencia, 23. The sheriff’s office confirmed they were in a relationship.

Detectives say Santos and Valencia arrived at the gas station together, then started arguing at the pump because Valencia was upset that Santos had been messaging other men.

Detectives say Valencia drove off without him but returned moments later and confronted Santos again. The argument continued until Valencia shot Santos several times in the head, according to deputies.

He allegedly then drove off to Jacksonville, where he was later arrested.

Valencia has now been charged with second-degree murder. He is in the Marion County Jail without bail.

