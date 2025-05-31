Marion County

Person identified who was killed at Marion County gas station, deputies say

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Petro shooting scene in Marion County (Source: WFTV)
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The victim has been identified in relation to an ongoing investigation concerning a fatal shooting that occurred at a gas station in Marion County.

Seventeen-year-old Nosiah Santos was found with a gunshot wound by deputies when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

It happened at the Petro on Highway 318 and I-75. The location of the shooting can be seen on the map below.

Detectives said the shooting stemmed from an altercation at the gas pumps.

A person of interest was captured in Jacksonville.

Channel 9 will continue to update on the investigation accordingly.

